6 p.m. Wednesday at Indiana • BTN (100.3 FM)

Carr seeks another assists mark

Preview: The Gophers (13-15, 7-11 Big Ten) really had their season turn in the wrong direction in their last meeting with Indiana (18-11, 8-10), a 68-56 loss Feb. 19 at Williams Arena. An emotional 58-55 loss against Iowa at home carried over to an embarrassing finish three days later. The Hoosiers outscored Minnesota 8-0 in the last two minutes behind a career-high 27 points and 16 rebounds from freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis. It was the first time the Gophers lost back-to-back home games since 2017-18. Since then, Richard Pitino’s team has lost three more games. … Indiana has dropped two of the past three games since beating Minnesota, including a 67-66 loss at Illinois on Sunday.

Players to watch: Gophers point guard Marcus Carr, who had 21 points on 9-for-13 shooting in a 71-69 loss at Wisconsin on Sunday, is five assists away from breaking Ray Williams’ school Big Ten, single-season record of 118 set in 1976-77. Carr’s 186 assists already are the overall single-season leader for Minnesota. … In the last meeting with the Gophers, redshirt sophomore Race Thompson had nine points and a career-high 10 rebounds against his home state program. Thompson is averaging 3.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 13.3 minutes off the bench this season.

Numbers: Gophers sophomore Daniel Oturu had only 11 points on 5-for-15 shooting against the Hoosiers last month, but he’s averaged 25.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in the three games since then.

MARCUS FULLER