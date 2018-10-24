The Gophers need to win three of their final five games in order to reach the 6-6 record that will make them eligible for a bowl game. The Gophers have lost four straight in the Big Ten and are 2 1/2-point underdogs against the Hoosiers. Here's what you need to know for Friday's game.
Gameview: Statistics and game play-by-play
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Television: FS1
Radio: 100.3 FM, Gophers Radio Network, XM/Sirius Ch. 83, Streaming Ch. 83
Tickets: StubHub | Ticket King
Big Ten scoreboard and schedule
Team statistics: Gophers | Indiana
Latest Indiana news and national rankings
Latest Gophers news and national rankings
College football scoreboard and schedule
