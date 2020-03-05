GAME RECAP

Impact player

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

The 6-foot-9 freshman finished with 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting, to go with nine rebounds and two steals.

BY THE NUMBERS

62 All five Indiana starters scored in double figures to shoot 59 percent.

52-38 The Hoosiers were dominant in points in the paint Wednesday.

1 Number of 20-point, 10-rebound games this season for Daniel Oturu.

8 Single-digit losses in Big Ten play for the Gophers, including six by six points or fewer.

MARCUS FULLER