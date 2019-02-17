GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jordan Murphy, Gophers

The senior forward scored 23 points, 17 of them in the first half, and grabbed 11 rebounds vs. Indiana. He shot 7-for-11 from the field and 9-for-13 from the foul line.

By the NUMBERS

30 Largest lead for the Gophers against Indiana, equaling their widest margin during a game this season, in the season opener vs. Nebraska Omaha.

42 Points for Murphy in the past two games, including 19 points and 13 rebounds vs. Nebraska.

12-for-22 Season-high three-point shooting numbers for the Gophers, including 6-for-8 from freshman Gabe Kalscheur.

MARCUS FULLER