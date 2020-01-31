GAME RECAP
Impact player
Andres Feliz, Illinois
The senior guard scored 13 of his team-high 17 points in the second half. He also added eight rebounds and three assists off the bench.
BY THE NUMBERS
45-36 Illini’s rebounding advantage, which included 13 offensive rebounds.
7-for-32 Combined shooting from the Gophers’ starting backcourt.
MARCUS FULLER
