GAME RECAP

Impact player

Andres Feliz, Illinois

The senior guard scored 13 of his team-high 17 points in the second half. He also added eight rebounds and three assists off the bench.

BY THE NUMBERS

45-36 Illini’s rebounding advantage, which included 13 offensive rebounds.

7-for-32 Combined shooting from the Gophers’ starting backcourt.

MARCUS FULLER