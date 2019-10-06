OFFENSIVE MVP

Rodney Smith, Gophers

The senior running back rushed for one touchdown and a career-high 211 yards, the first Gophers running back to eclipse 200 yards since 2005. His longest run on 24 carries was 64 yards, helping him to an 8.8-yards-per-carry average.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Benjamin St-Juste, Gophers

The Michigan transfer cornerback keeps improving. In his first start, he made five tackles, including one for a loss. He also broke up two passes.

BY THE NUMBERS

322 How many rushing yards Smith and fellow senior running back Shannon Brooks compiled as the first Gophers duo to amass more than 100 rushing yards each in more than a year.

14 Points the Gophers offense and specifically quarterback Tanner Morgan gave Illinois, off a pick-six and a fumble return for a touchdown.

2004 The last time the Gophers started the season 5-0.