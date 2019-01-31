IMPACT PLAYER: Amir Coffey, Gophers

The 6-8 junior guard had 18 points, six assists and four rebounds. He shot 6-for-12 from the field and made all five of his free throws.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Gophers scoring in double figures.

38 Points in the paint for the Gophers.

20-26 The Gophers’ free-throw shooting, including 12-for-12 from four starters.

MARCUS FULLER