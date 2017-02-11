– The Gophers men’s basketball team continued to work on solidifying its NCAA tournament résumé Saturday.

Jordan Murphy recorded his second consecutive double-double, finishing with 17 points with 11 rebounds in the Gophers’ 72-63 victory over Rutgers on Saturday at the Rutgers Athletic Center.

Murphy fouled out with 2 minutes, 28 seconds left and the Gophers leading 68-61. He scored 25 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in the 101-89 double-overtime victory over Iowa on Wednesday,

The Gophers (18-7, 6-6 Big Ten) have won three consecutive games after dropping five in a row. Nate Mason added 16 points and five assists, Amir Coffey contributed 12 points and five assists and Eric Curry added 11 points off the bench, shooting 5-for-5 from the floor.

The Gophers outrebounded Rutgers (13-13, 2-12), one of the better rebounding squads in the Big Ten, 40-34, getting 20 second-chance points.

Gophers forward Jordan Murphy threw down a first-half dunk.

C.J. Gettys and Mike Williams led Rutgers with 14 points each.

The Gophers used a late surge in the first half to lead 43-34 at halftime, and they led by double digits for much of the second half. A layup from Coffey provided the Gophers with a 66-56 edge, but the Scarlet Knights stormed back with a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 66-61 with 3:48 to play

Mason’s layup with 3:29 remaining moved the Gophers lead to 68-61. Rutgers went 2:11 after that without a basket.

Murphy fouled out with 2:28 to go, but Eugene Omoruyi missed two free throws and the Gophers managed to hold on from there. Rutgers missed its final five free-throw attempts, going 10-for-22 from the line overall. The Gophers shot 13-for-15 on free throws.

Murphy ended a 3:47 scoring drought with a dunk that gave the Gophers a 53-43 cushion with 13:34 to go.

The Gophers started the second half with two three-pointers from Mason, pushing their lead to 49-37.

Minnesota connected on all four of its shots in the latter stages of the first half, taking a 43-34 into the break. Murphy and Coffey combined for 25 of those points.

An 11-2 run extended the Gophers lead to 34-23, their largest to that point.