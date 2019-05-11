After three one-sided wins over Purdue in the regular season, the Gophers had a much tougher time with the Boilermakers before winning 4-3 on Friday in the Big Ten softball quarterfinals in Bloomington, Ind.

Minnesota (40-11), the third seed, will play two-seed Northwestern at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the tournament’s second semifinal. (Because of the threat of severe weather, all three games on the final day were moved to earlier times.)

The Gophers, who outscored the Boilermakers 18-4 in a late March sweep in Minneapolis, took a 3-0 lead in the third inning when they hit two of their three homers. Natalie DenHartog hit a solo homer, her 16th of the season, which tied her for the team high. Katelyn Kemmetmueller then hit a two-run shot, her sixth homer.

Purdue struck back for two runs in the fifth off Sydney Smith. Two players singled and, with two outs, both scored on an infield single by Kasey Wilhoit.

In the sixth inning, Amber Fiser, the Gophers’ top pitcher, replaced Smith, who gave up two earned runs and six hits while striking out four.

Allie Arneson’s homer in the bottom of the sixth staked Fiser to a two-run lead and she needed it.

Purdue loaded the bases and scored once in the seventh on a hit batter before Fiser got a swinging strikeout for the last out.

Wisconsin 10, Ohio State 1 (6): Kaitlyn Menz pitched a three-hitter and Jordan Little hit a two-run homer and Taylor Johnson a solo shot as the fifth-seeded Badgers (40-11) routed the fourth-seeded Buckeyes (34-16).

Michigan 1, Illinois 0 (8): Freshman outfielder Lexie Blair’s homer in the eighth inning enabled the top-seeded Wolverines (41-11) to edge the Illini (32-23), seeded No. 9.

Northwestern 2, Indiana 0: Freshman Danielle Williams pitched a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the Wildcats (43-9), seeded No. 2, beat the seventh-seeded Hoosiers (36-21).