STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Evan Barratt scored two goals, including the game-winner, to give Penn State the 6-5 win and second consecutive sweep of the Gophers men’s hockey team Saturday night.

The go-ahead score came when Barratt, a freshman, collected his own rebound and snapped a backhanded goal past goaltender Eric Schierhorn with 9:35 left in the third period.

With the win, the Nittany Lions advance to the Big Ten semifinal game next weekend. Despite the loss, the Gophers are all but officially a lock for the NCAA tournament due to their strong Pairwise ranking heading into the series.

The Gophers pulled ahead 4-3 with under five minutes to play in the second period to take their first lead of the game. Penn State captain James Robinson tied it up at four late in the second frame.

Scott Reedy gave the Gophers back the lead four minutes into the third period when he caught the Nittany Lions in a line change and scored his second goal of the game.

Brandon Biro converted a power-play goal to make it a 5-5 game nearly four minutes later before Barratt clinched it.