For Gophers men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko, this weekend’s series against Notre Dame loomed as a moment of truth. He hoped his erratic team was making meaningful progress, but he needed to see proof.

“Let’s hope we’ve learned some lessons,’’ he said. “And let’s hope we’re in a way better place right now with how to handle things. This is a big series.’’

Motzko didn’t get the answer he was looking for in Friday’s series opener, as the Gophers lost their grip on a two-goal lead to fall 3-2 to the 16th-ranked Irish. After the Gophers scored twice in the game’s first 12 minutes, Irish goaltender Cale Morris shut them down, while teammate Colin Thiesen spearheaded the rally at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Thiesen’s power-play goal at 2:47 of the second cut the Gophers’ lead to 2-1, and Cam Burke tied it at 17:43. Thiesen struck again from the right circle at 8:01 of the third to end the Gophers’ two-game win streak and stall their drive for home ice in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.

Robson recorded 28 saves for the Gophers, who failed to build on last weekend’s road sweep of Big Ten leader Ohio State. Morris stopped 24 shots for Notre Dame, which leapfrogged the Gophers for second place in the league standings. The Gophers now sit in third with 33 points, one behind the Irish.

The loss was a disappointing way to begin a critical weekend for the Gophers. This weekend’s series is their last of the Big Ten season, giving them their final chance to solidify a top-four position and home ice for the tournament’s first round. Five of the other six teams have league games remaining.

Nathan Burke and Brannon McManus scored for the Gophers, who lost for the fifth time in their past eight games.

Morris, who won the Richter Award last season as college hockey’s top goaltender, entered the game with a .928 save percentage. The Gophers got the jump on him, scoring twice before the Irish offense could get any flow.

McManus got credit for the game’s first goal at 4:09, though he didn’t actually put the puck in the net. McManus cut through the right circle to the goal and lost control of the puck near the right post. With Morris sprawled and the puck sitting inches from the goal line, Notre Dame defenseman Spencer Stastney reached to sweep it away and instead pushed it in.

Burke, who had four points in last weekend’s sweep at Ohio State, took advantage of a fortuitous bounce to stretch the lead to 2-0. He was in the slot when Sammy Walker slung the puck toward the net; it dropped right at Burke’s feet, and his quick shot beat Morris.

Notre Dame picked up steam over the final eight minutes of the period. It outshot the Gophers 6-0 and got 13 shot attempts, including Nate Clurman’s drive off the goal post.

That continued into the second period, when the Irish finally cashed in. They outshot the Gophers 13-8 in the period and outscored them 2-0 to pull even.

Thiesen’s power-play goal from the right circle leaked through Robson’s pads, and Notre Dame’s fourth line came up with a nice play for the equalizer. Pierce Crawford glided down the right side and behind the goal line, then shoveled a backhand pass to a charging Burke in the slot.

Thiesen scored his second after Irish winger Cam Morrison eluded the Gophers along the end borads, maintaining control of the puck and slipping it to an open Thiesen in the right circle.