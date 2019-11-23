The third attempt at holding a two-goal lead in a Big Ten home game proved to be the charm for the Gophers men's hockey team.

Blake McLaughlin and Scott Reedy scored first-period goals, and Jonny Sorenson and Sampo Ranta scored in the third as the Gophers defeated Wisconsin 4-1 in Friday night's Border Battle series opener at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Making it all stand up was junior goalie Jack LaFontaine, who stopped a season-high 34 shots, several saves of the spectacular variety. He left the game because of an undisclosed injury with 6:51 left in the third, and Jared Moe finished the game by making two saves.

The Gophers (5-6-2, 2-3-2-2), who had lost two-goal leads in losses to Notre Dame and Penn State, denied the Badgers by keeping their top line of Cole Caufield, Alex Turcotte and Roman Ahcan largely in check. The trio entered the game with 20 goals and 22 assists but left with only Caufield's helper on Sean Dhoogie's second-period power-play goal.

Wisconsin fell to 6-7, 1-4 in Big Ten play.

Wisconsin had territorial control early, getting four of the game's first five shots in the opening three minutes, but the Gophers struck quickly with two goals in a span of 1:07.

McLaughlin gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead at 4:26 of the first when he took a pass from Ben Meyers and rifled a shot over the right shoulder of Badgers goalie Daniel Lebedeff.

Only 67 seconds later, Reedy shot against the grain to beat Lebedeff after Jackson LaCombe and Brannon McManus delivered nice passes.

LaFontaine maintained the Gophers' two-goal lead a minute later by stopping a point-blank shot by Badgers defenseman Mike Vorlicky. Around the 10-minute mark, LaFontaine stopped Wisconsin winger Jack Gorniak in tight. And with 3:26 left in the first, the Michigan transfer denied Caufield at the side of the net with a pad save.

As they built their first-period lead, the Gophers held Turcotte, the No. 5 overall NHL draft pick by Los Angeles in June, to no shot attempts and Caufield, the No. 15 pick by Montreal, to just one shot on goal.

The Badgers had an early power play in the second, but the Gophers killed it as LaFontaine made six saves as the Badgers swarmed the net. After Minnesota killed a five-on-three Badgers advantage, Dhoogie made it 2-1 with a power-play goal at 11:18 of the second.

The Gophers started the third period on the power play, with Badgers defenseman Tyler Inamoto called for cross-checking as time expired in the second. Gorniak was sprung on a shorthanded breakaway to start the third, but LaFontaine denied him. Minnesota's power play couldn't convert and had no shots on goal.

Sorenson made it 3-1 at 6:45 of the third when he poked in a loose puck after Lebedeff lost track of it in the crease. And Ranta made it 4-1 at 12:54 by toe-dragging the puck and backhanding it past Lebedeff.

Defensive prospects added for 2020-21

A pair of defensive prospects, Brock Faber and Mike Koster, signed national letters of intent with the Gophers men's hockey program for the 2020-21 season, coach Bob Motzko announced.

Faber, a 6-foot, 182-pounder from Maple Grove, is in his second season with the U.S. National Team Development Program. He is considered a second- or third-round prospect for the 2020 NHL draft by NHL Central Scouting.

Koster, a 5-9, 175-pounder playing with Tri-City of the USHL, signed his letter of intent last year and was a fifth-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2019 NHL draft. He spent the past four seasons at Chaska High School, amassing 19 goals and 40 assists in 24 games as a senior captain for the Hawks.