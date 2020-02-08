Gophers coach Bob Motzko left Michigan State a month ago with one prevalent impression: The Spartans had a chance to be the best team in the Big Ten.

“They really impressed me. Goaltending, special teams, top line, big defensive core,” Motzko said earlier this week. “I still feel that way after watching film, that they’ve got a real shot to come out of our league No. 1.”

So kind of funny, then, that the Gophers became one of the conference leaders against the very team Motzko praised.

Starting the scoring just more than a minute into the game, the Gophers beat the Spartans 4-1 on Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci, extending their win streak to six-consecutive games in front of an announced crowd of 8,860. They’ve now won eight of the past nine since beginning the second half of the season and have fed even more fuel into their postseason push.

Both the Gophers (13-10-4, 8-5-4-3 Big Ten) and Michigan State (13-13-1, 9-7-1-0 Big Ten) entered this series with two games in hand on the rest of the conference as part of three-way tie for one point out of first place in the conference. But the Gophers left the rink Friday tied with Ohio State for the top spot.

The Gophers had split their first weekend series at Michigan State, dropping 4-1 the first game thanks to a slow first period before coming back for the team’s first shutout of the season, 2-0. But when the teams met again Friday, the Gophers made sure not to repeat the same mistakes.

Gophers forward Sampo Ranta celebrated his second period goal with forward Ben Meyers, right, against Michigan State.

Gophers sophomore winger Blake McLaughlin made sure his team came ready to play. He scored at 1:11 in the first period with the Gophers’ very first shot on goal, striking a low shot past Spartans goaltender John Lethemon.

Michigan State equalized on the power play at 8:18 from top-line winger Mitchell Lewandowski, but the gophers still outshot the Spartans 12-5 in the first period and won faceoffs 10-4.

While Michigan State turned around in the second period to outshoot the Gophers 10-8 and throw around some pretty heavy hits, the Gophers still came out of the period with a renewed lead. Sophomore winger Sampo Ranta punched in a loose puck in the crease after Lethemon saved Brannon McManus’ initial try. And then with just 1.9 seconds remaining before intermission, winger Scott Reedy took advantage of another chaotic situation, scoring in traffic in front of the net.

Reedy scored one more on an empty net with 18.6 seconds to play. Gophers freshman goaltender Jared Moe finished the game with 24 saves.

The Gophers will rematch with Michigan State at 5 p.m. Saturday and look to maintain their top billing in the Big Ten while driving toward an NCAA tournament berth. But even beating what Motzko thinks is one of the most complete teams in the league won’t distract the Gophers from that goal.

“We got beat nine to something early in the year. That’s a story in this program, but it wasn’t the next day for us. We were over it. Same thing now if you win some games,” Motzko said earlier this week. “… You just keep building on what you’re doing. … We’ve got some confidence right now.

“And short-term memory. Move on.”