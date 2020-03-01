The Gophers men’s hockey team went into Saturday night’s regular-season finale against Michigan knowing it could finish anywhere from Big Ten co-champions to a fifth-place team sent packing for a road series in the first round of the conference tournament.

“We have a chance to be co-champs [Saturday] if we win,’’ Gophers coach Bob Motzko said following Friday’s tie. “That’s our whole thing.’’

Turns out, the Gophers won’t be getting a share of the conference regular-season title. Penn State will have it all to itself.

Nick Granowicz scored early in the third period and Strauss Mann made 27 saves as Michigan defeated Minnesota 2-1 at 3M Arena at Mariucci, making sure the Gophers couldn’t hang a conference title banner.

The Gophers did receive good news, though, as Michigan State and Notre Dame played to a 2-2 tie. That result ensured that the Gophers would finish no worse than fourth in the Big Ten, meaning Minnesota would play host to a best-of-three first-round playoff series next Friday through Sunday. In that scenario, if Ohio State (37 points) got one or more points against Wisconsin later Saturday, the Gophers (38) would be the No. 4 seed because both Michigan and Ohio State would own the first tiebreaker (more conference wins). An Ohio State loss would mean the Gophers are the No. 3 seed.

Minnesota’s opponent in the first round still was to be determined.

Nathan Burke scored in the second period for the Gophers, and goalie Jack LaFontaine made 28 saves.

The teams played a tight-checking first six minutes of the first period, with the Gophers getting one shot on goal and Michigan mustering two.

At 8:13, Michigan got the game’s first power play when Gophers winger Joey Maroney was whistled for interference. With 23 seconds left in the Maroney penalty, Gophers defenseman Ben Brinkman called for cross-checking Nick Pastujov into the goal post at 9:50 and with 23 seconds left in the Maroney penalty.

LaFontaine stopped Jacob Hayhurst on the doorstep late on the five-on-three, and the Gophers went on to kill the Brinkman penalty, too.

In the second period, LaFontaine kept it scoreless with a trio of saves as Michigan buzzed around the net at the from 5:30 to 5:50, denying Garrett Van Wyhe, Jake Slater and Luke Martin.

Michigan took a 1-0 lead at 10:02 of the second when Jack Becker won a puck battle along the boards, dished the puck and got a converted a return pass from Emil Ohrwall.

Minnesota got its first power play at 10:33 when Johnny Beecher was called for slashing, but the nation’s 44th-ranked power play (15.89 percent) couldn’t capitalize.

Two minutes later, the Gophers tied it 1-1 when Burke, parked in front of the net, tipped in a pass from center Jack Perbix, who pounced on a turnover by Wolverines center Luke Morgan.

With 3:20 left in the second, Reedy was hauled down on a hook by Michigan defenseman Jack Summers during a wraparound attempt. Blake McLaughlin nearly scored during a flurry on the delayed penalty. Michigan killed the penalty as Strauss made two saves.

Michigan struck quickly for a 2-1 lead in the third period, with Granowicz, left alone near the front of the net, taking a pass from Beecher and beating LaFontaine at 2:13.

Jackson Nelson nearly tied it for the Gophers with 6:30 left, ringing a shot off the post.

The Gophers pulled LaFontaine for an extra attacker with 1:53 left but couldn’t score.