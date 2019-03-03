Gophers captain Tyler Sheehy said earlier this week he wished he could be a freshman every year.

That’s a bit unusual for someone to want to be the stereotypically ridiculed bottom of the college social hierarchy.

– was feeling a little nostalgic on Saturday’s senior night. Even though at least two more games loom at 3M Arena at Mariucci next weekend in the Big Ten tournament, the regular-season finale felt like a pretty fitting sendoff.

Several seniors made their mark on the score sheet as the Gophers finished the sweep of No. 12 Arizona State 5-2 in front of an announced crowd of 9,141. The Gophers finish the season with an overall 16-15-4 record while the Sun Devils end at 21-12-1.

“Having a big number of seniors, and guys who have been here and done it, [is important],” senior Brent Gates Jr., said earlier this year. “We’re close, and we have been since freshman year. And we all like each other. We’ve been through a lot good things and bad things.”

Saturday was one of the good things, as senior winger Jack Ramsey kicked off the occasion with a goal 42 seconds into the game with assists from Gates and fellow senior Jack Sadek after coach Bob Motzko started an all-senior lineup. About 10 minutes later, senior center Darian Romanko tipped in his first goal of the season.

Freshman winger Sampo Ranta continued the theme of R names scoring three minutes later. He’d also be a part of the Gophers’ next score, but in a much more unpleasant way. Just before sophomore winger Brannon McManus’ goal a minute into the second period, Ranta took a very heavy hit high on the play. Arizona State defenseman Jack Wilson took a five-minute major and game disqualification for contact to the head, and Ranta had to head back to the locker room for several stitches under his chin, per the broadcast, before eventually returning to the game.

But that collision seemed to have spurred the Sun Devils. They scored a shorthanded goal four minutes later from sophomore Dominic Garcia and doubled up from junior Brett Gruber later on in the period.

After Arizona State goaltender Joey Daccord denied a series of Gophers’ breakaways, junior Rem Pitlick finally beat him, adding a fifth goal with just minutes to play. The Gophers posted 31 shots to the Sun Devils’ 22.

Arizona State continued to struggle playing on the bigger Olympic ice for the first time this season as well as without leading scorer Johnny Walker. The team seemed to play with quite an edge because of it, giving up 10 power plays Friday and four Saturday.

The Gophers will play in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals next weekend at home. The opponent was not yet known at time of printing.