When the Gophers skated out for warmups Saturday, Wooger after Wooger field onto the ice.

– especially considering they have been auctioned off and should have been shipped away to their respective owners by now.

But coach Bob Motzko has held the shirts hostage ever since they debuted against Bemidji State in late December and made a should-have-been final appearance on a tribute night Jan. 25 against Ohio State. Probably because those two games were some of the Gophers’ best offensive performances, 5-2 and 4-1 victories.

The Gophers needed goals. The magic jerseys delivered.

– from the Big Ten tournament as well as hopes for an NCAA tournament berth – the Gophers now must win the final matchup of the three-game series at 6 p.m. Sunday to advance to the conference semifinals at No. 1 seed Penn State next weekend. No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State will meet in the other single-elimination game.

– a traditional defenseman – had scored only three times in his four seasons prior to this game. And they’d all been on the road.

But when center Sammy Walker fed him the puck in the slot less than two minutes into the game, Zuhlsdorf looked like he’d been there before, beating Notre Dame goaltender Cale Morris.

And in the third period, junior winger Cullen Munson chipped in an insurance goal, only the second score of his career. Munson had played in only 14 games this season and was one of two players the Gophers added into the lineup Saturday in the midst of some big line switchups. Center Jack Perbix did not play after enduring an apparent knee injury Friday, and senior Joey Marooney also suited up instead of Garrett Wait. Marooney assisted on Munson’s goal, just the fifth point of his career.

– preferably early – to fuel the team and garner some confidence. That didn’t happen in the first game of the series, leading to a disappointing effort. But the coach was adamant his players wouldn’t be so lackluster Saturday, especially knowing that a loss meant the end of their season.

Defenseman Ben Brinkman said Friday improving the team’s collective effort level just came down to “doing the little things.”

“I think we’ve just got to bend our knees a little more and work a little harder and puck battles,” Brinkman said. “… And then the whole game will start to come to us.”

With about 10 minutes to play, the Gophers lead became a little more tenuous. Freshman defenseman Matt Staudacher took a boarding penalty, and Notre Dame winger Cam Morrison scored on the ensuing power play.

But the Gophers held on to the win, with goaltender Jack LaFontaine saving 30 shots.

No official word yet, but Sunday’s jersey choice is probably an easy bet.