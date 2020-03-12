Gophers sophomore Gable Steveson was seeded first at heavyweight for the NCAA Wrestling Championships next week at U.S. Bank Stadium. He is 15-0 with victories over three of the other top five seeds.

Three of Steveson’s teammates also were seeded in the top 10: Brayton Lee (149 pounds) and Devin Skatzka (174) are both seventh seeds while Mike McKee (141) is a 10th seed.

Also seeded were Owen Webster (184), 18th; Patrick McKee (125), Mitch’s brother, 24th; Bailee O’Reilly (165), 28th; and Hunter Ritter (197), 29th.

Stein to be inducted

Former Gophers defensive end Bob Stein, a first team All-America pick in 1997, will be among the 2020 inductees into the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation and the College College of Fame announced. He will be the 19th Gopher to be enshrined.

Stein was a two-time, first-team All-Big Ten selection and played on the 1967 co-Big Ten champions. He later played in the NFL for eight seasons.

Etc.

• Starter Nolan Burchill gave up two runs and four hits in five innings to get the victory as the Gophers beat Creighton 5-4 in baseball at U.S. Bank Stadium.

• Gophers sophomore Max McHugh is seeded first in the 100-yard breaststroke for the NCAA meet next week in Indianapolis. He had a time of 50.67 seconds in the event in the Big Ten Championships in late February. He is the third seed in the 200 breaststroke (1:51.62).

• Bob Motzko of the Gophers was named one of the finalists for Big Ten Coach of the Year in men’s hockey while Ben Meyers, a forward from Delano, was among the finalists for Freshman of the Year.