Gophers freshman heavyweight Gable Steveson endured the first loss of his collegiate career Sunday, losing 4-3 in the final seconds to Penn State’s Anthony Cassar in the Big Ten Championships at Williams Arena.

Steveson, the top-ranked heavyweight in the nation, led 3-2 into the final moments of the match.

Penn State won the tournament, scoring 157.5. Ohio State was second at 122.5, Iowa third at 107.5, the Gophers fourth at 101.5.

Steveson was trying to become the Gophers’ first individual Big Ten championship since Chris Dardanes won the 133-pound crown in 2015. The last Gophers heavyweight to win a league championships was Tony Nelson in 2014.

Steveson’s record fell to 30-1.

In Saturday’s early rounds, Steveson won by technical fall over Rutgers’ Christian Colucci, outscoring him 21-6. He beat Iowa’s Sam Stoll 5-3, then overwhelmed Trent Hilger of Wisconsin 10-4 in the semifinals.

Cassar, ranked No. 3 in the country, entered the match with a 17-0 career record against Big Ten opponents. His only loss in 25 matches this season came to Oklahoma State’s Derek White, currently ranked No. 2.

In his first Big Ten tournament, Cassar scored major decisions in two of his three matches Saturday, outscoring opponents 30-10.