At-large countdown
The Gophers (16-6, 6-5) have plenty of opportunities to bolster their NCAA tournament at-large bid chances in their final nine games:
Wednesday vs. No. 19 Wisconsin: Sweeping the Badgers for the first time since 2009 would be a huge résumé boost.
Saturday at No. 9 Michigan State: The Gophers haven’t beaten a top-10 opponent on the road since 2012 at No. 7 Indiana.
Feb. 13 at Nebraska: Another tough game, but Nebraska has hit a rough spot of late, losing five in a row.
Feb. 16 vs. Indiana: Great opportunity to knock out another bubble team.
Feb. 21 vs. No. 7 Michigan: A chance to get revenge for losing by a buzzer-beater and beat the team with the No. 1 defensive efficiency in the nation.
Feb. 24 at Rutgers: Essentially a must-win, considering this would be the most damaging loss left on the schedule.
Feb. 28 at Northwestern: After Rutgers, this is the second-most favorable road game remaining on the Gophers schedule.
March 5 vs. No. 15 Purdue: A chance for a statement victory against a Big Ten championship contender on Senior Day.
March 8 at No. 24 Maryland: One of the U’s best road wins in 2017 was against the Terrapins, who will be the last of eight potential “Quadrant 1” (a k a very good!) victories.
