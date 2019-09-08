Gophers gymnast Shane Wiskus was named to the U.S. team for next month's World Championships. He's the youngest (age 20) and the only current college gymnast on this year's team.

The team will compete from Oct. 4-13 in Stuttgart, Germany. The event is the last opportunity for the United States to qualify a team for one of the nine remaining spots for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Wiskus, a junior from Spring Park, made an impressive run at the Worlds Selection Camp over the weekend, coming in third place in all-around with a two-day score of 166.900.

He also placed in the top three in three of Saturday's events: floor (third, 14.150), parallel bars (second, 14.650) and high bar (third, 13.650).

Saints stay alive

Trailing 4-0 after 6 ½ innings, the Saints rallied to beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 6-4 at CHS Field to extend their North Division playoffs series to at least a fourth game. The RedHawks won the first games by one run each.

The Saints, who only had five hits, scored four runs in the seventh on two homers. Brady Shoemaker hit a three-run shot and Josh Allen a solo blast. John Silviano's sacrifice fly in the eighth gave the Saints the lead and Jeremy Martinez's RBI single gave them an insurance run.

Game 4 will be at 5 p.m. Sunday at CHS Field.

U to host golf meet

The Gophers men's golf team will open its season under first-year coach Justin Smith by hosting the 15th annual Gopher Invitational on Sunday and Monday at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence.

The 13-team field includes three nationally ranked teams: No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 20 Baylor. Besides the Gophers, the three other Big Ten teams in the field are Iowa, Michigan State and Purdue.

Oklahoma is the defending tournament champion. Also back this week is Arkansas' William Buhl, who tied for the individual title a year ago.

Wild prospects lose

Columbus defeated the Wild 3-2 in overtime in the NHL Prospects hockey tournament in Traverse City, Mich. Forwards Will Bitten and Brandon Duhaime scored the goals for the Wild.

News Services