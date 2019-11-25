When Jarvis Omersa left the raised floor at the Barn in the first half Sunday night, the home crowd rewarded his game-changing effort off the bench with resounding applause.

For a homegrown player like Omersa, moments like this are what he imagined in a bigger role his sophomore season. It just took a bit longer than he expected.

– and they got a glimpse of that with a career-high game from Omersa in a 79-56 victory Sunday against North Dakota.

One of the Big Ten’s top big men this season, Daniel Oturu got into foul trouble early in the first half, but it didn’t end up being a major concern for the Gophers (3-3). Omersa had 11 points, nine rebounds and three assists off the bench.

Oturu, who was averaging 17 points and nearly 12 rebounds, sat with two fouls at the 15:40 mark. Despite being undersized for a center at 6-foot-7, Omersa made a difference with his energy and athleticism.

Sophomore Gabe Kalscheur scored 13 of his team-high 18 points in the first half. But Omersa scored five straight points during a 15-1 run that helped the Gophers take control after a slow start offensively.

Gophers guard Marcus Carr drove against North Dakota guard Marlon Stewart in the first half of Minnesota's 79-56 victory at Williams Arena on Sunday night.

The highlight of the game came early with the former Orono product rolling off a ball screen to catch an alley-oop pass from Michael Hurt high above the rim and slamming it down.

The Gophers relied heavily on outside shooting this season, leading the Big Ten with 10.6 three-pointers per game through five contests. But they didn’t attempt their first three until nearly midway through the first half.

Instead, Richard Pitino’s squad emphasized attacking the basket and throwing the ball inside. Even with Oturu limited to five minutes, Minnesota dominated the first half in points in the paint [24-8] and second chance points [10-0].

Typically known for his jumper, Kalscheur scored mostly driving to the rim Sunday. That allowed him to get his first career dunk on the fastbreak and his first free throw of the season.

In the second half, North Dakota got within 41-30 after five straight points from De’Sean Allen-Eikens, but the Gophers continued to take over on the block. Oturu’s three-point play made it 58-36 with about 10 minutes to play.

The 6-10 former Cretin-Derham Hall star had 11 of his 15 points after halftime, but it was his former AAU teammate Omersa that took the pressure off him.

Entering the 2019-20 season, Pitino thought senior Alihan Demir would be a productive replacement for All-Big Ten forward Jordan Murphy alongside Oturu. But Omersa replaced Demir as a starting power forward in a 73-69 loss at Utah last week.

Omera’s first career start didn’t end up how he hoped when the Gophers were outscored 16-0 to open the game, so Pitino changed his role again to a reserve. That ended up being the best thing to happen to Omersa and Demir, because it motivated them both to have a game like Sunday night.

Demir also had his best game with 11 points for the Gophers, who shot 51 percent from the field and outscored their opponent 42-24 in the paint.