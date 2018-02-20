The weekly honors keep rolling in for Gophers goalie Mat Robson.

The Big Ten on Tuesday named Robson its Second Star of the Week after the sophomore made 59 saves on 61 shots in the Gophers’ 2-1 victory and 1-1 tie with Ohio State over the weekend. Last week, Robson was the Big Ten’s third star after his performance in a sweep of Wisconsin. For the season, he has been honored four times by the conference.

Against the Buckeyes, Robson made 21 saves in Friday’s victory and 38 saves in Saturday’s tie. His 0.96 goals-against average led the Big Ten and ranked second nationally among two-game starters last weekend, and his .967 save percentage was second in the conference and fourth nationally.

The Gophers are 6-1-1 in their past eight games, and Robson is a big reason why. He has started seven consecutive games and is 5-1-1 in that span, with one shutout and four games allowing one goal. On the season, the Mississauga, Ontario, native is 7-2-1 with a 1.53 GAA and .945 save percentage. He has allowed two goals or fewer in nine of his 11 appearances this season.

Michigan goalie Hayden Lavinge was the Big Ten’s First Star of the Week after making a combined 69 saves on 71 shots in a sweep of Notre Dame. Ohio State goalie Sean Romeo was the third star. He had 60 saves on 63 shots against the Gophers.