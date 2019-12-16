Going into halftime with a nine-point lead against No. 3 Ohio State on Sunday, the Gophers were pumped to head into the locker room to a standing ovation from the home crowd.

They had a losing record in the first month of the basketball season. They wanted to prove they were still a team to take seriously in the Big Ten.

After opening conference play with a tough loss on the road, the Gophers behind Marcus Carr’s career-high 35 points treated fans to their biggest win in seven years with an 84-71 upset over the Buckeyes at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (5-5) hadn’t beaten a top-5 opponent in the Associated Press poll since No. 1 Indiana fell at the Barn on Feb. 27, 2013. Their last win against a top-10 team was vs. No. 6 Maryland in 2016.

That victory resulted in a court storming for Tubby Smith’s squad. The biggest win under seventh-year coach Richard Pitino on Sunday brought the same postgame atmosphere with the student section and the lower bowl clearing out onto the floor.

Gabe Kalscheur had 15 points and Daniel Oturu added 14 points and 13 rebounds. But the catalyst in the upset for Minnesota was Carr with 28 points in the second half. What was even more impressive was this performance came after scoring a season-low two points on 1-for-10 shooting in Monday’s 72-52 Big Ten opening defeat at Iowa.

Carr, the team’s co-captain and point guard, set the aggressive tone for the Gophers from the opening basket, but his clutch play down the stretch sealed the win.

The Buckeyes (9-1) cut an 18-point deficit to 69-60 after a three-point play from E.J. Liddell near the four-minute mark in the second half, but Carr answered in a big way with 10 of the next 12 points.

His high-arching three-pointer with 43 seconds to play was the exclamation point.

Pitino’s backcourt of Carr, Payton Willis and Gabe Kalscheur led them to score on four straight possessions in the first five minutes, which was a huge improvement from a dreadful 3-for-29 effort combined vs. the Hawkeyes.

Following back-to-back three-pointers from Willis and Kalscheur, freshman Tre’ Williams scored on an acrobatic layup to cap a 13-2 run and extend it to 24-16.

The Gophers held the Buckeyes to 32 percent shooting in the first half and led 38-29 after Daniel Oturu muscled in a finish before halftime. Oturu flexed to Gophers faithful behind the basket before leaving the court.

In four losses away from home this season, the 6-foot-10 Oturu didn’t get much help from his backcourt, but they carried the team when he got off to a slow start Sunday. He eventually got the best of a intriguing center battle with Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson.

Minnesota pounced on the Buckeyes when Wesson picked up his fourth foul with just under 14 minutes to play in the second half. Baskets from Carr and Kalscheur extended it to a 55-37 advantage.

Ohio State made it a 12-point margin on Wesson’s shot off the glass with 7:32 to play. But a 6-0 run from the Gophers kept their top-ranked opponent at bay, highlighted by Carr racing down for a finish in transition after a deflected ball near midcourt.

The Gophers desperately needed a win to stay above .500 going into their last two nonconference games before Big Ten play resumes in January. Their best opportunity for a signature non-league win will come Dec. 21 against Oklahoma State in Tulsa.