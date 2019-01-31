The Gophers are about to go through their toughest stretch of the Big Ten season from here on out.

They’ll enter that stretch with some momentum and a boost of confidence after avenging an earlier loss to Illinois in an 86-75 victory Wednesday night at Williams Arena.

Minnesota’s players say they never forgot how much it stung to suffer a 27-point loss against the Illini on the road two weeks ago. It was the type of loss that lingered possibly hurting the national perception of what definitely looks like an NCAA tournament-caliber team midway through conference play.

Amir Coffey had 18 points and six assists to lead four players in double figures for the Gophers (16-5, 6-4), who used a 24-8 run in the second half to pull away for their 11th home victory this season.

An announced crowd of 9,565 showed up despite near record-cold temperatures that reached 50 degrees below zero windchill. They were rewarded with another impressive offensive performance at home after Minnesota shot 50 percent from the field (30-for-60). Jordan Murphy had his fourth straight double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

After a buzzer-beating loss at No. 5 Michigan last week, the Gophers have won back-to-back games at home, including Sunday’s win against then-No. 19 Iowa. The resume is solid right now with four wins against teams in the top-35 of the NCAA’s NET rankings, including Pac-12 leader Washington at a neutral site and Wisconsin on the road.

GOPHERS MEN 86, ILLINOIS 75 Sunday: 11 a.m. at No. 17 Purdue (BTN)

Illinois (6-15, 2-8) represents the last of the opponents on Minnesota’s schedule at the bottom of the conference for awhile. There will also be six of the U’s last 10 games on the road, including three of the next four (Sunday at Purdue).

Still, Richard Pitino is excited to see what his improving team can do once the competition gets a lot tougher soon.

On Wednesday, though, Illinois looked a lot like the team that upset Maryland over the weekend. The game was back and forth throughout the first half. Neither team could gain much separation, but Trent Frazier nailed a three-pointer to put Minnesota down 39-37 at halftime. Frazier, who had 17 of his game-high 30 points in the second half, gave the Illini a 47-42 lead shortly after intermission.

The Gophers needed a spark and got one from Isaiah Washington and Gabe Kalscheur, who combined for three three-pointers for the Gophers during a 13-1 run. Coffey’s layup off the glass made it 55-48 near the 13-minute mark.

Frazier would cut it to a four-point deficit midway through the second half, but the Gophers stretched the lead out again with a 12-0 run capped by Coffey’s three-point play on an off-balanced layup to make it 69-53 at 8:17.

Pitino got 25 points off the bench Wednesday, including Daniel Oturu returning from a shoulder injury to have 11 points and eight rebounds. Washington also contributed 12 points and four assists.

Minnesota only received only one vote in the AP poll and zero in the coaches’ poll this week. Some of that lack of respect might’ve come from the 95-68 loss Jan. 16 in Champaign. That was the most points in a Big Ten regulation game for Illinois since beating Minnesota’s 1997 Final Four team 96-90 at home 22 years ago.

Being ranked in January isn’t a big priority, but Pitino and his players at least can say they proved the first Illinois blowout loss was a fluke.