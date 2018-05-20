MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota has picked up another scholarship player for the upcoming season, getting shooting guard Brock Stull, a graduate transfer from Milwaukee.
Gophers coach Richard Pitino on Sunday announced the addition of Stull, who was the second-leading scorer for the Panthers last season, averaging 13.4 points per game. Stull has earned his degree from Milwaukee and will have one year of eligibility remaining for Minnesota. As a sophomore, Stull was picked as the MVP of the Panthers with a team-high 13.5 points per game.
Stull will be one of five newcomers on the 2018-19 team, along with incoming freshmen Gabe Kalscheur, Jarvis Omersa and Daniel Oturu and senior Matz Stockman, who sat out last season as a transfer from Louisville.
