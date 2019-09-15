GAME RECAP

Offensive mvp

Tyler Johnson, Gophers

The senior receiver scored three touchdowns, including the game-winning 2-yard catch in the end zone to power the Gophers past Georgia Southern with seconds to play. His 73-yard reception, the longest of his career, led him to 140 yards on 10 receptions.

defensive mvp

Antoine Winfield Jr., Gophers

The sophomore safety tied for a team-high six tackles and also forced a fumble that led to a Gophers’ score.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 The number of ball carriers for the Gophers after four running backs were eventually declared unavailable with injuries during the game.

123 The rushing yards for Georgia Southern’s triple-option offense.

0 The number of points the Gophers scored in the third quarter for the second-consecutive game.

MEGAN RYAN