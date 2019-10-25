The Gophers garnered a commitment from a wide receiver Friday morning.
Dakota Thomas, out of Snellville, Ga., announced his decision on Twitter. The 6-foot, 160-pound receiver is a three star recruit, according to 247Sports.com. He reportedly had several other offers from schools such as Penn State.
He is the 24th member of the Gophers 2020 class.
Committed 〽️ #RTB pic.twitter.com/7VIKA4AmX9— Dakota Thomas (@DakotaThomas202) October 25, 2019
