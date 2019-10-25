 

 

The Gophers garnered a commitment from a wide receiver Friday morning.

Dakota Thomas, out of Snellville, Ga., announced his decision on Twitter. The 6-foot, 160-pound receiver is a three star recruit, according to 247Sports.com. He reportedly had several other offers from schools such as Penn State.

He is the 24th member of the Gophers 2020 class. 

Older Post

Fleck on watch list for Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year

Newer Post

With Kamal Martin a game-time decision, young Gophers linebackers might have to step up