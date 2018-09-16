OFFENSIVE MVP
Tyler Johnson, Gophers
The junior wide receiver caught nine passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns. In the process, he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards and has 1,101 for his career.
DEFENSIVE MVP
Thomas Barber, Gophers
The junior linebacker was a force in the middle, making eight tackles, seven of them solo. He had two stops for no gain that helped set up the Gophers’ safety in the second quarter. Six of his tackles went for a 1-yard gain, no gain or a loss.
BY THE NUMBERS
91 The kickoff temperature Saturday. It was the second-highest kickoff temperature for a Gophers home game. The 2013 opener against UNLV at TCF Bank Stadium had a kickoff temperature of 92.
14 Consecutive nonconference victories, including bowl games, for the Gophers. Their last nonconference loss was 23-17 to No. 2 TCU on Sept. 3, 2015.
1896 Before P.J. Fleck’s team improved to 3-0 for the second straight year, the last time a Gophers coach was 3-0 in his first two seasons was Alexander Jerrems in 1896.
