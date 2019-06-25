The Gophers brought their 2020 class to 21 members Tuesday.

The team earned the commitment of Itayvion Brown. The athlete is 6-3, 210 pounds and hails from St. Louis. 247Sports.com ranks him a three-star recruit that can play various defensive positions like outside linebacker and weak-side defensive end. 

He announced his decision on Twitter:

