The Gophers brought their 2020 class to 21 members Tuesday.
The team earned the commitment of Itayvion Brown. The athlete is 6-3, 210 pounds and hails from St. Louis. 247Sports.com ranks him a three-star recruit that can play various defensive positions like outside linebacker and weak-side defensive end.
He announced his decision on Twitter:
200% COMMITTED TO THE SOLE ��〽️ #RTB @Coach_Fleck pic.twitter.com/xaGbq82672— Itayvion Brown (@tank_brown4) June 25, 2019
