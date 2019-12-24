After scoring a career-high 34 points in a 20-point victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday, the Gophers’ Gabe Kalscheur was selected the Big Ten men’s basketball co-player of the week on Monday.

It was the first such honor for Kalscheur in his career. The sophomore guard shared the award with Wisconsin guard D’Mitrik Trice.

Kalscheur shot 11-for-14 from the floor, including 7-for-9 from three-point range, in 33 minutes in the Gophers’ 86-66 victory over the Cowboys in Tulsa, Okla. The seven three-pointers matched his career high, and the 34 points were nine more than his previous career high, set last season against Santa Clara.

Kalscheur is averaging 13.3 points per game and leads the team with 30 three-pointers and 12 steals.