– So far, so good for the Gophers baseball team.

The Gophers need to beat Iowa twice today to advance to the final of the Big Ten baseball tournament. They forced a Game 2 after winning Game 1 with relative ease, defeating the Hawkeyes 9-3 behind eight strong innings from Reggie Meyer and four hits from Toby Hanson.

The Gophers, who need to win this tournament to get an NCAA tournament bid, recorded 16 hits and took control by scoring four runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth. Hanson had run-scoring singles in each of his first three at-bats. Luke Pettersen doubled twice — the Gophers’ only two extra-base hits of the game — and scored four times, and Micah Coffey added three hits.

Eddie Estrada — who capped Friday’s 9-8 comeback victory over Indiana with a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the eighth inning — went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

In his seventh start of the season, Meyer gave up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven. Jackson Rose finished off the Hawkeyes with a scoreless ninth inning.

Mason McCoy hit a two-run homer in the first inning for Iowa, but the Hawkeyes, who beat top-seeded Nebraska on Friday, were held to three singles the rest of the way and didn’t put a runner past first base after the third inning.

The second Gophers-Hawkeyes game is scheduled for 4 p.m., with the winner facing either Maryland or Northwestern on Sunday.