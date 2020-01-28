The Gophers have set a date for their 2020 debut.
The team's spring game will be at 11 a.m. April 4 at TCF Bank Stadium. The free event will include at 9:30 a.m. pregame fan fest. The Gophers will also collect fan-decorated oars for display inside the stadium during the upcoming season. Players and coaches will also be available for on-field autographs after the game.
The Gophers will start spring practices in early March in preparaion for the game. They finished last season 11-2.
