The Gophers — like a lot of people right now — don’t really know what’s next.

Just two weeks ago, the football team had finished its first week of spring practices tracking toward an April 4 spring game. Coach P.J. Fleck’s mind reeled with all the ways his players needed to improve.

But now a bigger issue has supplanted his ruminations about linebacker consistency and running back depth: Will the Gophers resume spring football at all?

When the coronavirus pandemic immobilized basically all sports last week, it not only disrupted the Gophers’ spring sessions but threw the team into a sea of unknowns.

“There are so many unanswered questions right now, so many scenarios, that it’s hard to do that,” Fleck said of measuring the offseason impact. “So right now, we’re taking it one day at a time.”

The Gophers finished last year at 11-2, a season that included sellouts at TCF Bank Stadium and a New Year’s Day bowl victory. This spring could have been a chance to build on that momentum, from a team and the fans’ perspective. The spring game, for example, was a chance to hook even more potential season-ticket holders, coming to watch a team that will return all but two offensive starters.

The fact the Gophers return so much experience — including Big Ten Receiver of the Year Rashod Bateman and second-team, all-conference quarterback Tanner Morgan — could bode well if they have to skip the rest of spring ball.

The NCAA has canceled all sports competitions for the rest of this academic year, but the Big Ten did leave it open that teams could potentially resume team activities at some point. Fleck posited in a radio interview with KFAN earlier this week that a very delayed spring ball could happen as late as June.

While several top playmakers return, offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. is new. So no spring ball would give him less of a chance to work with his players and put his stamp on the system. The defense, meanwhile, returns just four starters and needed some more reps for the heirs-apparent.

But the Gophers can’t really do anything about the what-ifs. So Fleck has the team focused on what it can control. For the players, that’s at-home workout programs. His staff, also working from home, has a weekly schedule to stick to, including watching recruiting film, scouting future opponents and diving into studies of NFL teams or other schemes. Coaches can also dissect the bit of film they have from early spring practices.

“In times of adversity, we’re going to find ways to even continue to get better and grow. Because there will be a time when this is over, and we do go back to work, and the players do come back,” Fleck said. “We want to make sure that we pick up where we left off.”

Fleck said this is a “scary” time where no one can really anticipate what the future will look like. But his team has put together various contingency plans and is following them. And that’s the best way Fleck knows how to get through this.

“We’ll be better in athletics, better in our society, better as a nation because of it, somehow someway,” Fleck said. “… We will go back to normalcy, but it won’t be what normal was. It’ll be a new normal. It’ll be an adapted normal for us. Hopefully, for us, it’s a better normal that makes everybody safer. And we’re prepared for this now.”