Milestone central

Tanner Morgan, QB: His four touchdown passes give him a school-record 26 for the season, two more than Adam Weber had in 2007.

Rodney Smith, RB: Went over 1,000 rushing yards for the season and became the second Gopher with 4,000 for his career.

Tyler Johnson, WR: Went over 1,000 receiving yards for the season and became the second Gopher with 3,000 for his career. Caught the 30th touchdown pass of his career and had his 15th 100-yard game.

Rashod Bateman, WR: Went over 1,000 receiving yards for the season. He and Johnson are the sixth and seventh Gophers to reach that milestone and the first two to do it in the same season.