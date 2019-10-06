So close and yet so far.

After a 5-0 start for the first time since 2004, the Gophers seemed like a strong possibility for a national ranking this Sunday, which would have been their first since spending one week at No. 22 in 2014.

And for a brief moment, they realized that dream. The Associated Press Top-25 poll showed the Gophers came in at No. 26. That was a bug in the system. In fact, the Gophers and their 80 points from the panel of media were the first spot out of the poll. Check out the whole poll here.

The Gophers are 2-0 in the Big Ten conference, including beating Illinois 40-17 this past Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. They will face Nebraska this coming weekend. But they won't face a ranked opponent until November, when they play No. 10 Penn State, No. 17 Iowa and No. 8 Wisconsin.

The Gophers actually did come in at No. 25 in the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll.

Also as a note, a Gophers' 2021 quarterback commit, Athan Kaliakmanis, broke his collarbone in a game this past Friday and will sit out the rest of his junior season at Antioch Community High School in Illinois. The 6-4, 190-pound dual-threat is a four-star prospect and one of the gems in coach P.J. Fleck’s still-forming 2021 class.