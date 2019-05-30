Game times were announced Thursday for four more Gophers games this coming season, giving people time to plan those tailgate parties.
Three home game updates
The season opener, Thursday, Aug. 29, against South Dakota State will kick off at 8 p.m., televised on FS1.
The Sept. 14 game against Georgia Southern will start at 2:30 p.m, televised on BTN.
Minnesota's Homecoming game will be Oct. 5, against Illinois, starting at either 2:30 or 3 p.m., with the TV info to be announced.
One road game update
The Oct. 19 game at Rutgers will start at either 2:30 or 3 p.m. (CT).
The Sept. 7 game at Fresno State had been announced previously as a 9:30 p.m., kickoff.
