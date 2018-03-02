Gophers spring football

The 15 spring practice dates for the Gophers, including the Spring Game:

March 6: Practice 1

March 8: Practice 2

March 20: Practice 3

March 22: Practice 4

March 24: Practice 5

March 27: Practice 6, 4:45 p.m. Entire practice open to the public and media.

March 29: Practice 7

March 31: Practice 8

April 3: Practice 9, 4:45 p.m. Entire practice open to the public and media.

April 5: Practice 10

April 7: Practice 11

April 10: Practice 12

April 12: Practice 13

April 14: Spring Game (Practice 14) at TCF Bank Stadium, noon.

April 16: Practice 15