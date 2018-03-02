Gophers spring football
The 15 spring practice dates for the Gophers, including the Spring Game:
March 6: Practice 1
March 8: Practice 2
March 20: Practice 3
March 22: Practice 4
March 24: Practice 5
March 27: Practice 6, 4:45 p.m. Entire practice open to the public and media.
March 29: Practice 7
March 31: Practice 8
April 3: Practice 9, 4:45 p.m. Entire practice open to the public and media.
April 5: Practice 10
April 7: Practice 11
April 10: Practice 12
April 12: Practice 13
April 14: Spring Game (Practice 14) at TCF Bank Stadium, noon.
April 16: Practice 15
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Fargo or New York? Easy call for gold medal US curling team
John Shuster's U.S. Olympic curling team had planned for a whirlwind couple of months in 2018, hoping to bounce from the Pyeongchang Games to the USA Nationals in Fargo and then perhaps on to the World Curling Championship in Las Vegas.
Twins
Rosario homers, Morrison triples as Twins beat Jays
Logan Morrison tripled and Jake Odorizzi had a strong outing in their debuts for the Twins.
Wild
After regaining his scoring touch, Staal's a steal for the Wild
North Score: After a downturn in Carolina and New York, veteran center Eric Staal is lighting lamps again — and making Minnesota's $10.5 million deal seem like a steal.
Gophers
No. 15 Michigan deals blow to Nebraska's NCAA hopes, 77-58
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored 21 points and Moe Wagner had 20 as No. 15 Michigan dealt a significant blow to Nebraska's NCAA hopes, beating the Cornhuskers 77-58 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.
Gophers
Sabally, Bando lift No. 6 Oregon past Colorado 84-47
Satou Sabally scored 21 points and Lexi Bando added 19 as No. 6 Oregon rolled past Colorado 84-47 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament on Friday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.