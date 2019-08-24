The Rossi effect

How the Gophers fared before and after Joe Rossi ascended to the defensive coordinator position:

First nine games of 2018 under Robb Smith: 4-5 record. Allowed an average of 31.8 points and 423.9 yards of total offense per game. Opponents converted 42% of third downs and 80% of fourth downs.

Final four games of 2018 under Rossi: 3-1 record. Allowed an average of 14.75 points and 300 yards of total offense per game. Opponents converted 24% of third downs and 50% of fourth downs.