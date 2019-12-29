IMPACT PLAYER: Daniel Oturu, Gophers

The sophomore had 21 points and a career-best 20 rebounds. It was his third game this season with at least 18 rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

20-20 Oturu is the first Big Ten player with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game since Michigan’s Deshawn Sims on Dec. 22, 2008.

29-30 Minnesota’s shooting from the free-throw line, which was the best percentage by a Big Ten team this season (96.7).

12-19 Gabe Kalscheur’s shooting from three-point range in the past two games, which included 23 points on 5-for-10 shooting from three Saturday.

MARCUS FULLER