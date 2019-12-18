The Gophers flipped a former Boston College commit Wednesday, one of the surprises at the start of a three-day early signing period.
Jah Joyner, a 6-4, 225-pound defensive end out of Connecticut, is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com. He made 24 sacks in his last two high school seasons and was a 2019 All-State Top-26 Team member as well as a first team all-county honoree. He notched 24 sacks in his final two high school seasons.
Joyner sent in his national letter of intent at 6:44 a.m, but he wasn't the first of the Gophers' 27-man class. That actually went to Australian punter Mark Crawford who, thanks to time zones, officially signed Tuesday evening. His signing was a complete surprise, apparently a closely guarded secret for Gophers coach P.J. Fleck and his staff. The soon-to-be 26-year-old right footer is set to enroll in January. 247Sports.com has him as a two-star recruit, at 6-3, 225 pounds.
German defensive end Melle Kreuder kicked off the actual day at 5:55 a.m., and signings rolled in from there. Here's a list of which 2020 Gophers have made it official:
- Ohio defensive end Gage Keys and his 20 tackles for a loss this year.
- Ohio defensive back Miles Fleming, an all-state selection this year for his work athletically and academically that compiled 2,130 passing yards and 16 touchdowns, as well as 1,701 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in his high school career.
- IMG Academy linebacker Jaqwondis Burns, who will join the sophomore trio from the Florida school, quarterback Zack Annexstad and offensive linemen Curtis Dunlap Jr., and Daniel Faalele.
- Florida receiver Douglas Emilien, who led his high school team in all-purpose yards and touchdowns, including 36 receptions for 595 yards and 12 touchdowns.
- Canadian offensive lineman Tyrell Lawrence, who spent his senior season at Clearwater Academy in Florida.
- Florida cornerback Jalen Glaze and his 103 tackles, seven interceptions (two pick sixes), two forced fumbles and a blocked punt in his last two years of high school football.
- Georgia cornerback Victor Pless, a state champion this season with 44 tackles, four interceptions and a touchdown.
- Michigan defensive tackle Ali Saad, who made 141 tackles and 22 for a loss in his preps career.
- Georgia safety Michael Dixon, three-time All-Region honoree with 47 tackles, three interceptions with two pick sixes and six pass breakups.
- In-state Orono product Danny Striggow, a defensive end with wrestling talent who was an all-state selection for his 46 tackles with eight for a loss this season.
- Kansas running back Ky Thomas, the Gatorade Athlete of the Year in his state this season who has accumulated 7,703 rushing yards and 95 touchdowns in his preps career.
- Local Anoka linebacker Cody Lindenberg, someone who has local recruiting analysts excited.
- Wisconsin linebacker Lucas Finnessy, a a two-time Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State Team selection that scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams in high school.
- Indiana offensive tackle Martes Lewis, a two-time all-state selection who was also a sectional champion and state qualifier in shot put.
- Texas all-district safety Abner Dubar, who made 105 career tackles, three forced fumbles, two fumble recovers and six pass break-ups.
- Kansas offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery, also a skilled shot put, discus and javelin thrower.
- Missouri defensive end Jalen Logan-Redding, another all-state selection who contributed 140 tackles and 18 sacks in his last two high school seasons.
- Tennessee tight end Austin Henderson and his 21 receptions for 232 yards in a season that went all the way to the state semifinals.
- Kansas receiver Daniel Jackson, who led his high school team to sixth-consecutive state title with 54 receptions for 1,270 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.
- Local Rosemount receiver Jonathan Mann, who averaged 23 yards per catch with eight touchdowns as an all-state performer this season.
- Class headliner Itayvion Brown, the four-star Missouri linebacker, a state champion with 105 tackles and sevens sacks as a senior.
- Preferred walk-on Wyatt Schroeder, a tight end out of St. Francis.
- Preferred walk-on kicker Dragan Kesich from Wisconsin.