The Gophers flipped a former Boston College commit Wednesday, one of the surprises at the start of a three-day early signing period.

Jah Joyner, a 6-4, 225-pound defensive end out of Connecticut, is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com. He made 24 sacks in his last two high school seasons and was a 2019 All-State Top-26 Team member as well as a first team all-county honoree. He notched 24 sacks in his final two high school seasons.

Joyner sent in his national letter of intent at 6:44 a.m, but he wasn't the first of the Gophers' 27-man class. That actually went to Australian punter Mark Crawford who, thanks to time zones, officially signed Tuesday evening. His signing was a complete surprise, apparently a closely guarded secret for Gophers coach P.J. Fleck and his staff. The soon-to-be 26-year-old right footer is set to enroll in January. 247Sports.com has him as a two-star recruit, at 6-3, 225 pounds.

German defensive end Melle Kreuder kicked off the actual day at 5:55 a.m., and signings rolled in from there. Here's a list of which 2020 Gophers have made it official: