The Gophers football team climbed six spots to No. 10 in the final Associated Press’ Top 25 poll of the 2019 season.

It was the biggest jump by any team since the last rankings came out before the bowl season.

This was Minnesota's highest finish in the final poll since finished 10th in 1962.

The Gophers, who finished 11-2 after a victory over Auburn in the Outback Bowl, were one of three Big Ten teams in the top 10. The others were No. 3 Ohio State and No. 9 Penn State.

Minnesota reached as high as No. 8 this season. That was going into its game against Wisconsin in the regular-season finale.