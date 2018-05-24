MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota hockey team has finalized its 2018-19 schedule that includes a game against North Dakota in Las Vegas.

The Gophers will play North Dakota at Las Vegas' Orleans Arena in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game on Oct. 27.

Minnesota opens play against defending national champion Minnesota Duluth with a home-and-home series, in Duluth Oct. 6 followed by the Gophers' home opener Oct. 7.

Minnesota then plays exhibition games against the U.S. National Under-18 team in Plymouth, Michigan, on Oct. 13 before hosting Trinity Western on Oct. 20.

The Gophers play a home-and-home series with Minnesota State on Nov. 2-3. Minnesota is home for its final three nonconference series of the season, against St. Lawrence Nov. 16-17, Ferris State Dec. 28-29 and Arizona State March 1-2.