The Gophers have completed their 2024 and 2025 football schedules as of Friday.

The conference had previously released the team's nine-game Big Ten schedules, but the Gophers now added a trio of nonconference foes. They will face Rhode Island and Nevada at TCF Bank Stadium in 2024 before playing Buffalo at home in 2025.

This will be the first meeting with Rhode Island and Nevada for the Gophers and a chance to go 3-0 all-time against Buffalo. The Gophers most recently beat Buffalo 17-7 in 2017, coach P.J. Fleck's first game with the program.

Check out the full schedules here.