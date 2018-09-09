“Next man up,’’ is the mantra football teams live by, and for the Gophers on Saturday night, that was made perfectly clear.

Rodney Smith, the team’s workhorse running back who has more than 4,000 career all-purpose yards, suffered a left leg injury on the third play from scrimmage and did not return to the game.

A massive blow, of course, but that didn’t derail the Gophers. Instead, they cobbled things together on offense, got a huge play from their defense late and defeated Fresno State 21-14.

Seth Green scored two touchdowns out of the Wildcat formation, Emmit Carpenter kicked field goals of 53 and 50 yards, and Minnesota’s defense made big plays all night. And Antoine Winfield Jr. intercepted Fresno State’s halfback option pass in the back of the end zone with 1:18 left to seal the victory.

Green’s 3-yard TD run with 3:28 left and his ensuing two-point conversion pass to tight end Ko Kieft rallied the Gophers (2-0) from a 14-13 deficit to the 21-14 lead.

Antoine Winfield Jr. intercepted the ball in the end zone from Fresno State's tight end Jared Rice to save the game in the fourth quarter Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.

The key play on the Gophers’ winning drive was one for the highlight reel. On third-and-9 from the Minnesota 44, quarterback Zack Annexstad was flushed out of the pocket and scrambled to keep the play alive. He ran toward the sideline and found a leaping Tyler Johnson, who grabbed the ball and tapped one foot down for a 17-yard game to the Fresno State 44.

Smith’s replacement, true freshman Bryce Williams, had four consecutive rushes to the Fresno State 3, and Green finished it. Williams rushed 25 times for 87 yards.

After the Gophers took the 21-14 lead, Fresno State (1-1) drove to the Gophers’ 4, converting a fourth-and-3 to set up first-and-goal. But running back Josh Hokit’s pass toward a Bulldogs tight end was intercepted by a quickly recovering Winfield, who got a foot in bounds to complete the play.

Smith injured his left leg on a play in which he took a screen pass 11 yards for a first down. When Smith tried to make a cut, he fell to the turf. Trainers tended to Smith on the field and assisted him off it. He was putting little weight on his left leg and was moved into a tent on the sideline for evaluation.

Smith was on the sideline in a warm-up suit in the second half. There was no immediate update on his condition.

Three plays after Smith’s injury, the Gophers punted and Fresno State drove to the Minnesota 48. But on third-and-1, Gophers linebacker Blake Cashman nailed running back Jordan Mims for a 2-yard loss, and the Bulldogs were forced to punt.

The Gophers responded by going on a 14-play, 80-yard touchdown march punctuated by Green’s 1-yard run out of the Wildcat formation. Green carried six times for 19 yards on the drive, including an 11-yard burst to the Bulldogs 13-yard line. Annexstad completed all six of his passes on the drive for 46 yards, and three went to true freshman Rashod Bateman for gains of 12, 9 and 15 yards.

Two plays later, another true freshman, cornerback Terell Smith, intercepted a Marcus McMaryion pass at the Fresno State 41. The Gophers couldn’t convert, however, going three-and-out.

The Bulldogs offense started to move, with McMaryion hitting Michiah Quick for an 11-yard gain on third-and-3, then rushing 7 yards to convert another third down. But an offensive pass interference penalty on Jamire Jordan torpedoed the drive.

The Gophers’ next possession stalled after a holding penalty, and Fresno State took over at its 28.

Minnesota nearly got the ball right back when Antonio Shenault delivered a big hit on Dejonte O’Neal and Jacob Huff recovered the fumble along the sideline, but officials ruled Huff didn’t have control of the ball when he went out of bounds. A replay review confirmed the call.

Fresno State couldn’t take advantage, though. The Bulldogs drove to the Minnesota 48, but Cashman and linebacker Kamal Martin combined to stop Josh Hokit for a 1-yard gain on third-and-3.

Blake Cusick’s punt pinned the Gophers at their 10, but Annexstad found Tyler Johnson for an 18-yard gain to the 28 on third-and-10. Then a 25-yard connection with Bateman moved the Gophers to Fresno State’s 47. Williams followed with runs of 4 and 6 yards, but the drive stalled. Emmit Carpenter kicked a 53-yard field goal, tying his career long, for a 10-0 Gophers lead with 58 seconds left in the first half.

The Gophers held Fresno State to 104 total yards in the first half while gaining 172.

Fresno State took advantage of a turnover deep in Gophers territory late in the third quarter. Tyler Johnson made a catch but fumbled, and Patrick Belony recovered it at the Minnesota 17. McMaryion’s third-down pass to Hokit moved it to the 1, and McMaryion hit Jared Rice in the corner of the end zone for a 1-yard scoring strike that cut the lead to 10-7.

The Gophers responded quickly. Annexstad hit Bateman for 17 yards and Johnson for 14 to the Fresno State 47. A 3-yard gain by Green on fourth-and-1 kept the drive alive, but it stalled at the 30. Carpenter then kicked a 50-yard field goal for a 13-7 lead with 9:43 left in the fourth quarter.

Fresno State took a 14-13 lead on its next possession when McMaryion hit KeeSean Johnson for a 45-yard TD pass with 8:20 left in the fourth quarter. Jordan Mims’ 22-yard run on third-and-2 set up the score.