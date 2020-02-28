– The Gophers women’s basketball team battled No. 18 Iowa to the end.

But ultimately the Hawkeyes beat Minnesota 90-82 on Thursday night for the 10th straight time at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. This was also their 36th consecutive win at home.

“This is never a team or a program that celebrates moral victories,” Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen said on the Gopher Radio Network after her team’s fifth loss in a row, “but I told [our players] we took a step in the right direction.”

Five Gophers scored in double figures: Gadiva Hubbard had 20 points, Taiye Bello 16, Jasmine Powell 15, Jasmine Brunson 14 and Sara Scalia 12, all in the first half.

Iowa more than matched that balance. Monika Czinano, a 6-3 sophomore from Watertown-Mayer High, and Makenzie Meyer had 24 points apiece for the Hawkeyes (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten). Kathleen Doyle added 16 points and Alexis Sevillian and McKenna Warnock 11 each.

Minnesota (15-13, 5-12) got within 80-77 of Iowa with 3 minutes, 19 seconds left on Jasmine Brunson’s three-pointer. The Hawkeyes outscored the visitors 10-5 from then on.

Iowa shot 59.6% from the field and had 50 points in the paint, the Gophers shot 42.9% but made more three pointers (9-8) and free throws (19-14).

