The Gophers dropped to No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday. They previously ranked No. 9.

A 38-17 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium cost the Gophers their first trip to the Big Ten Championship Game. That also likely dashed the program's hopes of a first Rose Bowl since 1962.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, rose from No. 13 to No. 10.

Ohio State (No. 2) and Penn State (No. 12) are all conference teams ranked higher than the Gophers. If that remains true when the College Football Playoff rankings come out Tuesday, that could impact what bowl game the 10-2 Gophers will play. The Gophers were ranked No. 8 last week, ahead of Wisconsin and Penn State.

The Gophers also came in at No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.