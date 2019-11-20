The Gophers fell just two spots to No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, following their first loss of the season, last week at Iowa.

Minnesota (9-1) was the only top 10 team to lose last week, though the Gophers showed some mettle in Iowa City, falling behind by 17 points before making things close in the second half of a 23-19 defeat.

The top four spots in the CFP rankings remained unchanged: 1) LSU, 2) Ohio State, 3) Clemson and 4) Georgia.

The next four go: 5) Alabama, 6) Oregon, 7) Utah and 8) Penn State.

The Nittany Lions (9-1) jumped Minnesota despite losing to the Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium just 10 days earlier.

Iowa's win over the Gophers lifted the Hawkeyes three spots to No. 17.

Wisconsin climbed two spots to No. 12. The Badgers (8-2) play host to Purdue this week before coming to Minnesota for a Nov. 30 game that could decide the Big Ten West title.

Injury updates

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said two starters are still "day-to-day" with their injuries. True freshman kicker Michael Lantz has missed the past two games after experiencing what Fleck called leg tightness. Sophomore Curtis Dunlap Jr., was not at his usual right guard spot at Iowa after a team spokesman said he was "banged up" playing against Penn State despite finishing that game.

Without Lantz, redshirt freshman Brock Walker has started at kicker, though he missed some critical kicks at Iowa, including a 50-yard field goal and an extra point on the final touchdown that could have put the Gophers within a field goal of Iowa.

The Gophers have six starting-caliber offensive linemen they've rotated throughout the season, so Dunlap's absence had John Michael Schmitz starting at center with Conner Olson moving into right guard.

Penn State QB speaks out

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford told reporters Tuesday he received death threats from fans after losing 31-26 at the Gophers on Nov. 9, prompting him to delete social media apps from his phone.

Fleck said he doesn't know of any specific instances like that involving his players, but he doesn't doubt they experience it as well.

"That's how sick our world is," Fleck said. "… I think you deal with that when you're in the public light or in sports. People have such a passion for something, and you take it to an extreme level."

Fleck added there's no room for online threats or bullying in sports, especially when it involves young players.

"I don't know how somebody can do that," he said. "It's pretty pathetic."