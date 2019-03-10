In a rematch of last year’s WCHA title game, top-seeded Gophers came out slow, and that turned costly. Wisconsin took a 3-1 victory in the WCHA championship on Sunday at Ridder Arena.

The Gophers (30-5-1) had only four shots on goal in the first period, and Wisconsin (32-4-2) jumped to a 2-0 lead through two periods.

Minnesota pulled its goalie in the final minutes of the game, looking for a tying goal trailing 2-1. Badgers senior forward Annie Pankowski buried an empty-net goal with 1:05 left in the third period. The two programs were 2-2 against each other in the regular season. Sunday’s victory makes Wisconsin, ranked No. 2 in the United States College Hockey Online poll, the probable No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament this week; the bracket is to be revealed at 8 p.m. Sunday. The top-ranked Gophers beat Wisconsin 3-1 last season in the WCHA championship.

Gophers sophomore forward Grace Zumwinkle scored on a power play in the middle of the second period to cut Wisconsin’s lead to 2-1. The goal, a one-timer slapshot from defenseman Emily Brown, was Zumwinkle’s 25th of the season. Minnesota couldn’t get a tying goal though, and dropped the border battle game.

Badgers’ freshman forward Britta Curl scored in the first three minutes of the second period to take a 2-0 lead. The Badgers led in shots on goal after two periods 15-6.

Wisconsin’s Caitlin Schneider scored the first goal of the game at 11:49 left in the first period to give the Badgers an early 1-0 lead. They held onto the lead for the rest of the first period, and led in shots on goal 8-4 after one period.

Gophers goalie Sydney Scobee blocked a shot in the first period Sunday.

The first round of the NCAA tournament will start Saturday.

Jack Warrick is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.