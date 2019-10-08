The progress junior forward Eric Curry made toward being ready to play this season suffered a significant setback Monday with an injury to his right knee in practice, team sources told the Star Tribune.

Following two injury-plagued seasons, Curry was getting close to being fully recovered, Gophers coach Richard Pitino said last week. MRI test results Monday, though, revealed the injury to the opposite knee he hurt in 2017. He’s out indefinitely, per sources.

The 6-9, 240-pound Curry was expected to be a valuable backup at both power forward and center. The Gophers were cautious all summer, but Curry’s minutes were increasing with full contact since the first official practice in late September.

Last season, Curry played in 15 games, but he missed the first 12 games following arthroscopic surgery on his previously injured left knee. He also missed the final seven games to repair a torn ligament in his right foot. Curry’s original left-knee injury two years ago caused him to miss the 2017-18 season when he tore multiple ligaments and his meniscus.

At Big Ten Media Day last week, Pitino said Curry’s healthy return this season would help add experience to the frontcourt. The Gophers return sophomores Daniel Oturu and Jarvis Omersa and senior Michael Hurt. They also added senior Drexel transfer Alihan Demir to help replace All-Big Ten forward Jordan Murphy.

Curry averaged 5.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in 20 minutes for the Gophers’ NCAA tournament team as a freshman in 2016-17.

“Obviously, he’s dealt with a lot of injuries,” Pitino said at media day. “He’s been really, really important to our team from a depth standpoint … He knows how to play. You know, he’s a very, very good defender. He’s a very good passer. And for a guy at 6’9” to do that, that’s very valuable.”