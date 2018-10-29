Gophers redshirt sophomore big man Eric Curry underwent successful surgery on his left knee, coach Richard Pitino announced Monday. The 6-9 forward from Memphis is expected to miss four to six weeks to recover from the latest injury to that knee.

After he tore multiple ligaments and his meniscus in August 2017, Curry was fully cleared on Oct. 20 and played 22 minutes in the private scrimmage that day at Creighton. But some swelling sidelined him again last week, Pitino said, and then Curry missed Sunday’s Maroon and Gold scrimmage.

Curry averaged 5.5 points and 5.2 rebounds on the U’s NCAA tournament team in 2017. Freshman center Daniel Oturu is expected to replace Curry as the Gophers’ starting center for the Nov. 6 season opener against Nebraska Omaha.